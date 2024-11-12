Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

