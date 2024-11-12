Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 27,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.