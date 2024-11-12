Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.37 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 66.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Enbridge by 11.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,664,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,123 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ENB opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.