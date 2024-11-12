Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $138.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.