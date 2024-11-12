Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $48,966,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $238.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.77 and a 12-month high of $239.13.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,828,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831,554.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,824 shares of company stock worth $90,112,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

