Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 18,391 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $332,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $786,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
