Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 39,388 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.22% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

