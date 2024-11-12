Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 876 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 177,422 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $4,315,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

