Sigma Planning Corp Sells 167 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $17,303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,618,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

