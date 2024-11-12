Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,913 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,168,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,219,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 610,783 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,567,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.