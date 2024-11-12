Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,885.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,210,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,137,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,051 shares of company stock worth $15,965,178. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Snap by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after buying an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 105.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $22,591,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,348 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Snap by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,824,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,565 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

