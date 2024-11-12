SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

