SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.