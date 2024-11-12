SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 107.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 132.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 298,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 170,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 221,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

DLTR opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

