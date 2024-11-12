SpiderRock Advisors LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.90 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

