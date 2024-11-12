SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,097.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,094 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Crown Castle by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,644 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.