SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IQV opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.45 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.