Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

