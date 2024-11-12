Summit Global Investments Invests $220,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in New York Times by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in New York Times by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

