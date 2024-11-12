Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,380,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,498,000 after buying an additional 548,004 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,478,000 after buying an additional 857,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,559,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.7 %

TPX opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.