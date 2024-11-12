Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 402.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,936. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

