The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Buckle were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,029.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,458. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $48.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

