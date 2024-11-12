The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lowered by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Southern by 12.9% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 11.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $205,000. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 70,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

SO opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

