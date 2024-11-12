US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 18.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 114,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Crane NXT by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Crane NXT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Crane NXT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in Crane NXT by 64.1% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on CXT

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.