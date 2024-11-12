US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 111,114.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 7,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,453,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,421,212.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $63,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,193.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,453,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,421,212.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,386 shares of company stock worth $1,343,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

