Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 20.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,901,000 after buying an additional 2,659,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,771,000 after purchasing an additional 343,739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,559,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,312,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,169,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIPS opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

