Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 338.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 364,040 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,385,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

