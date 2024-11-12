Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

