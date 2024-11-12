Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 499 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,994.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THS opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

