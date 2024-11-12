Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,767.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

