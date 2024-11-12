Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

