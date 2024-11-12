Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

XME stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

