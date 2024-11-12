Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

