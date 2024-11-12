Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,751,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

