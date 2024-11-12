Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $313.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.43 and a one year high of $314.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.63 and a 200 day moving average of $272.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

