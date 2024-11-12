Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

DELL stock opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

