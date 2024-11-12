Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Korn Ferry by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

