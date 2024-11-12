Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

