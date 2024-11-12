Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

