Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 984 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 61.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.03, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

