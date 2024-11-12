What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Celsius FY2025 Earnings?

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

