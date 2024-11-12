WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

WHF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 3.7 %

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of WHF opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,057.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 895,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

