Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of WH stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $904,939.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 102,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

