Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.93 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.21). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.15), with a volume of 18,640 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 470 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,290.00 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Claire Wilams purchased 3,325 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,972.50 ($14,119.80). Company insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

