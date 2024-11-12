Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.93 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.21). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.15), with a volume of 18,640 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 470 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Wynnstay Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Insider Activity at Wynnstay Group
In other news, insider Claire Wilams purchased 3,325 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £10,972.50 ($14,119.80). Company insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wynnstay Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Stock Average Calculator
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.