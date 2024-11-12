XML Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,721 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

