XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,689 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TLT stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.90 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

