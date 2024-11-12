XML Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

