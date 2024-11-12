XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10,177.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,982,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in American Electric Power by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after buying an additional 1,182,451 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 578.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after buying an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of AEP opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

