XML Financial LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.