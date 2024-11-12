XML Financial LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,009,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 969,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 71.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

